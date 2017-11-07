Hard-fought Whatcom Council and Port of Bellingham races are close

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

Whatcom County Council at-large seat candidates Barry Buchanan and Mary Kay Robinson discuss their approaches to water rights in light of the Hirst decision. That decision by the state Supreme Court clarified that Washington's Growth Management Act requires counties to protect ground and surface waters by ensuring there is enough water available to accommodate growth before more development is authorized. The candidates spoke Oct. 23 at Mount Baker High School at a forum presented by the Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters and the City of Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald was the media partner for the event.