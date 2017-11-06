Cast your ballot now for Whatcom County elections

Voters have just hours to make their decisions about the Nov. 7 election of local candidates, including races for Bellingham City Council, Whatcom County Council and Port of Bellingham..
Ballots deposited in a drop box don’t need postage and may be dropped off until 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you want to submit your ballot in the mail, a 49-cent stamp is required and the ballot must have a postmark no later than Nov. 7 to be counted.
The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office website can help you find one of 18 ballot drop boxes from Point Roberts to Acme, including one at the Whatcom County Courthouse south parking lot at 201 Grand Ave. in Bellingham.
You can check online at the MyVote website to see if your ballot has been received.
In Bellingham, all voters can cast ballots for all district and at-large seats on the City Council. All voters in the county can cast ballots for all Port of Bellingham races and the County Council’s at-large seat. Other County Council district representatives will be selected by voters in those districts.
The Whatcom County ballot also includes Proposition 2017-6, a two-tenths of 1 percent public safety and jail facilities sales and use tax. Shoppers would pay 20 cents of every $100 spent on non-food purchases toward the 480-bed jail, until the tax ends in 2048.
