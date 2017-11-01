One week left to cast your ballot in Whatcom County elections

Ballots for the Nov. 7 election are due in one week. Ballots deposited in a drop box don’t need postage and may be dropped off until 8 p.m. Election Day. If you return your ballot in the mail, a 49-cent stamp is required and the ballot must have a postmark no later than Nov. 7 to be counted.

In Bellingham, all voters can cast ballots for all district and at-large seats. All voters in the county can cast ballots for all Port of Bellingham races and the County Council at-large seat. Other County Council district representatives will be selected by voters in those districts.

The Whatcom County ballot also includes Proposition 2017-6, a two-tenths of 1 percent public safety and jail facilities sales and use tax. Shoppers would pay 20 cents of every $100 spent on non-food purchases toward the 480-bed jail, until the tax ends in 2048.

Candidates have been busy campaigning at election forums and with cards sent to mailboxes across Whatcom County. The Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters, among others, held candidate forums for Whatcom County Council, Bellingham City Council and Port of Bellingam.

The posts are all non-partisan, but political parties have supported candidates.

Whatcom Democrats urged support for Rud Brown, Todd Donovan, Rebecca Boonstra and Barry Buchanan for County Council; Michael Shepard and Barry Wenger for Port Commission; and Michael Lilliquist and Roxanne Murphy, along with Gene Knutson and Pinky Vargas who are running unopposed, for Bellingham City Council.

The Whatcom County GOP website recommends support for Philip Morgan, Mary Kay Robinson and Tyler Byrd for County Council; Eric Bostrom for Bellingham Council; and Dan Robbins and Ken Bell for Port Commission.

More Videos 1:33 Check out the Halloween trick-or-treaters in downtown Bellingham Pause 1:12 Sweet! Seven surprises you didn't know about Halloween 0:27 Jimmyquake nearly tops Beastquake thanks to thunderous 12s 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:46 GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown 1:35 Election '17: County Council candidates Byrd, Boonstra make their case to voters 1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 4:13 Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 1:28 How to fill out your Whatcom County general election ballot 1:28 How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to fill out your Whatcom County general election ballot Amy Grasher, election coordinator with the Whatcom County Auditor's office, explains how to fill out a ballot. General election ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7. How to fill out your Whatcom County general election ballot Amy Grasher, election coordinator with the Whatcom County Auditor's office, explains how to fill out a ballot. General election ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Candidates for Bellingham, Port and County Council reported raising $454,672 for their campaigns, according to the Public Disclosure Commission Monday.

Bellingham City Council

Ward 6 incumbent Lilliquist faces Bellingham School Board member Quenby Peterson. Lilliquist has raised $6,911. Peterson has raised $666.

For the at-large seat, Bostrom has raised $6,946; incumbent Murphy has raised $15,345.

Read More undefined

Whatcom County Council

In the 1st District, race, County Council member Browne has raised $37,290. Morgan is not required to disclose contributions as a “mini filer” who will raise and spend no more than $5,000.

In District 2, County Council member Donovan has raised $34,472; Amy Glasser has raised $17,468.

In District 3, Boonstra has raised $30,471; Byrd has raised $39,487.

For the at-large seat, County Council member Buchanan has raised $37,655; Robinson has raised $43,815.

Port of Bellingham

In District 1, incumbent Robbins has raised $52,637; Shepard has raised $52,934.

In District 2, Bell has raised $30,186; Wenger has raised $48,390.