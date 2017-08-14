Wes Killingbeck Tribune
Wes Killingbeck Tribune

Local Election

With final count, here’s where primary vote results stand in Whatcom County

By Julie Shirley

jshirley@bhamherald.com

August 14, 2017 5:51 PM

Whatcom County’s top-two primary results will be certified Wednesday – a final count Tuesday did not change the leaders in the races.

Voter turnout was 31 percent, with 32,681 ballots counted.

Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in District 3, Foothills, in the Nov. 7 general election. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.

If Donovan, who holds the current District 1, position B, is elected to the new district, the council would appoint a replacement for an at-large post that would be up with the November 2018 election. The remaining one-year term of office for that seat would be completed by a person elected from any district.

In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat.

For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.

Final results at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

County Council, District 2

Daniel Collick

1,732

19%

Todd Donovan

4,845

53%

Amy Glasser

2,606

28%

County Council, District 3

Rebecca Boonstra

3,341

39%

Tyler Byrd

2,886

34%

Cliff Langley

2,381

28%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1

Nicholas Kunkel

1,314

9%

Dan Robbins

4,842

32%

Michael Alvarez Shepard

8,965

59%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2

Ken Bell

6,237

48%

Doug Karlberg

2,176

17%

Barry Wenger

4,594

35%

Bellingham Council, At-Large

Eric Bostrom

3,196

18%

Jean Layton

2,810

16%

Roxanne Murphy

11,997

67%

Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7

Barrie E. Hull

126

11%

Harry Robinson

477

43%

Alicia Rule

496

45%

Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2

Jeannie Castro

545

30%

Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas

759

42%

Rob Horgen

512

28%

Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2

Rebecca Cayen

50

44%

Todd W. Schaefer

29

26%

Robert Vandenhaak

34

30%

