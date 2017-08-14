With final count, here’s where primary vote results stand in Whatcom County

Whatcom County’s top-two primary results will be certified Wednesday – a final count Tuesday did not change the leaders in the races.
Voter turnout was 31 percent, with 32,681 ballots counted.
Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in District 3, Foothills, in the Nov. 7 general election. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.
If Donovan, who holds the current District 1, position B, is elected to the new district, the council would appoint a replacement for an at-large post that would be up with the November 2018 election. The remaining one-year term of office for that seat would be completed by a person elected from any district.
In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat.
For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.
Final results at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017
County Council, District 2
Daniel Collick
1,732
19%
Todd Donovan
4,845
53%
Amy Glasser
2,606
28%
County Council, District 3
Rebecca Boonstra
3,341
39%
Tyler Byrd
2,886
34%
Cliff Langley
2,381
28%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1
Nicholas Kunkel
1,314
9%
Dan Robbins
4,842
32%
Michael Alvarez Shepard
8,965
59%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2
Ken Bell
6,237
48%
Doug Karlberg
2,176
17%
Barry Wenger
4,594
35%
Bellingham Council, At-Large
Eric Bostrom
3,196
18%
Jean Layton
2,810
16%
Roxanne Murphy
11,997
67%
Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7
Barrie E. Hull
126
11%
Harry Robinson
477
43%
Alicia Rule
496
45%
Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2
Jeannie Castro
545
30%
Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas
759
42%
Rob Horgen
512
28%
Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2
Rebecca Cayen
50
44%
Todd W. Schaefer
29
26%
Robert Vandenhaak
34
30%
