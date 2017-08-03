With second day of counting, here’s where primary vote results stand in Whatcom County

Preliminary results in the Whatcom County top-two primary have not changed for a second day, according to unofficial totals released by the auditor’s office Thursday afternoon.
Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in District 3, Foothills, in the Nov. 7 general election. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.
About 31 percent of the 105,045 ballots were counted with an estimated 10 left to count. The next count will be Aug. 14. Ballots mailed on election day will be counted before the vote is certified Aug. 15.
In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will likely face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat. Jean Layton is 2.1 percentage points behind Bostrom, trailing by 380 votes.
For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.
Unofficial results at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3
County Council, District 2
Daniel Collick
1,715
19%
Todd Donovan
4,795
53%
Amy Glasser
2,578
28%
County Council, District 3
Rebecca Boonstra
3,308
39%
Tyler Byrd
2,865
34%
Cliff Langley
2,350
28%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1
Nicholas Kunkel
1,301
9%
Dan Robbins
4,805
32%
Michael Alvarez Shepard
8,884
59%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2
Ken Bell
6,176
48%
Doug Karlberg
2,153
17%
Barry Wenger
4,546
35%
Bellingham Council, At-Large
Eric Bostrom
3,168
18%
Jean Layton
2,788
16%
Roxanne Murphy
11,868
67%
Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7
Barrie E. Hull
126
12%
Harry Robinson
473
43%
Alicia Rule
490
45%
Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2
Jeannie Castro
535
30%
Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas
750
42%
Rob Horgen
505
28%
Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2
Rebecca Cayen
49
44%
Todd W. Schaefer
28
25%
Robert Vandenhaak
34
31%
Comments