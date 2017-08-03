File McClatchy
File McClatchy

Local Election

With second day of counting, here’s where primary vote results stand in Whatcom County

By Julie Shirley

jshirley@bhamherald.com

August 03, 2017 6:38 PM

Preliminary results in the Whatcom County top-two primary have not changed for a second day, according to unofficial totals released by the auditor’s office Thursday afternoon.

Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in District 3, Foothills, in the Nov. 7 general election. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.

About 31 percent of the 105,045 ballots were counted with an estimated 10 left to count. The next count will be Aug. 14. Ballots mailed on election day will be counted before the vote is certified Aug. 15.

In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will likely face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat. Jean Layton is 2.1 percentage points behind Bostrom, trailing by 380 votes.

For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.

Unofficial results at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

County Council, District 2

Daniel Collick

1,715

19%

Todd Donovan

4,795

53%

Amy Glasser

2,578

28%

County Council, District 3

Rebecca Boonstra

3,308

39%

Tyler Byrd

2,865

34%

Cliff Langley

2,350

28%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1

Nicholas Kunkel

1,301

9%

Dan Robbins

4,805

32%

Michael Alvarez Shepard

8,884

59%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2

Ken Bell

6,176

48%

Doug Karlberg

2,153

17%

Barry Wenger

4,546

35%

Bellingham Council, At-Large

Eric Bostrom

3,168

18%

Jean Layton

2,788

16%

Roxanne Murphy

11,868

67%

Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7

Barrie E. Hull

126

12%

Harry Robinson

473

43%

Alicia Rule

490

45%

Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2

Jeannie Castro

535

30%

Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas

750

42%

Rob Horgen

505

28%

Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2

Rebecca Cayen

49

44%

Todd W. Schaefer

28

25%

Robert Vandenhaak

34

31%

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot

How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot 1:28

How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot
Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham 0:39

Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham
Whatcom County Republicans celebrate on Election Night 1:44

Whatcom County Republicans celebrate on Election Night

View More Video