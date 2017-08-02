Bob Grasher, left, and Bob Parrish collect ballots from the drop box in the Ferndale City Hall parking lot in 2016.
Local Election

Primary vote results have been updated, here’s who is on the Nov. 7 ballot in Whatcom County

By Julie Shirley

jshirley@bhamherald.com

August 02, 2017 5:02 PM

With a second day of ballot counting, preliminary results in the Whatcom County top-two primary have not changed, according to unofficial totals released by the auditor’s office Wednesday evening.

Liberals Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in District 3, Foothills, in the Nov. 7 general election. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.

The next count will be Thursday.

About 30 percent of the 105,045 ballots were counted with an estimated 20 left to count. Ballots mailed on election day will be counted before the vote is certified Aug. 15.

In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will likely face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat. Jean Layton is less than 3 percentage points behind Bostrom in the top-two primary.

For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2.

The port continues to use the old County Council districts, with one commissioner in each of three districts. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.

Unofficial results at 4:50 p.m.

County Council, District 2

Daniel Collick

1,665

19%

Todd Donovan

4,663

53%

Amy Glasser

2,493

28%

County Council, District 3

Rebecca Boonstra

3,200

39%

Tyler Byrd

2,784

34%

Cliff Langley

2,279

28%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1

Nicholas Kunkel

1,277

9%

Dan Robbins

4,687

32%

Michael Alvarez Shepard

8,641

59%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2

Ken Bell

6,029

48%

Doug Karlberg

2,093

17%

Barry Wenger

4,421

35%

Bellingham Council, At-Large

Eric Bostrom

3,091

18%

Jean Layton

2,712

16%

Roxanne Murphy

11,556

67%

Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7

Barrie E. Hull

125

12%

Harry Robinson

466

43%

Alicia Rule

484

45%

Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2

Jeannie Castro

523

30%

Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas

737

42%

Rob Horgen

492

28%

Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2

Rebecca Cayen

47

45%

Todd W. Schaefer

24

23%

Robert Vandenhaak

34

32%

