Primary vote results have been updated, here’s who is on the Nov. 7 ballot in Whatcom County

With a second day of ballot counting, preliminary results in the Whatcom County top-two primary have not changed, according to unofficial totals released by the auditor’s office Wednesday evening.
Liberals Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in District 3, Foothills, in the Nov. 7 general election. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.
The next count will be Thursday.
About 30 percent of the 105,045 ballots were counted with an estimated 20 left to count. Ballots mailed on election day will be counted before the vote is certified Aug. 15.
In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will likely face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat. Jean Layton is less than 3 percentage points behind Bostrom in the top-two primary.
For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2.
The port continues to use the old County Council districts, with one commissioner in each of three districts. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.
Unofficial results at 4:50 p.m.
County Council, District 2
Daniel Collick
1,665
19%
Todd Donovan
4,663
53%
Amy Glasser
2,493
28%
County Council, District 3
Rebecca Boonstra
3,200
39%
Tyler Byrd
2,784
34%
Cliff Langley
2,279
28%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1
Nicholas Kunkel
1,277
9%
Dan Robbins
4,687
32%
Michael Alvarez Shepard
8,641
59%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2
Ken Bell
6,029
48%
Doug Karlberg
2,093
17%
Barry Wenger
4,421
35%
Bellingham Council, At-Large
Eric Bostrom
3,091
18%
Jean Layton
2,712
16%
Roxanne Murphy
11,556
67%
Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7
Barrie E. Hull
125
12%
Harry Robinson
466
43%
Alicia Rule
484
45%
Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2
Jeannie Castro
523
30%
Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas
737
42%
Rob Horgen
492
28%
Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2
Rebecca Cayen
47
45%
Todd W. Schaefer
24
23%
Robert Vandenhaak
34
32%
