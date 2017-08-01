Election signs overlook the freeway on James Street in Bellingham in July, 2017.
Local Election

Primary results are in, here’s who is on the Nov. 7 ballot in Whatcom County

August 01, 2017 8:40 PM

Liberals Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off for one Whatcom County Council district and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in another in the Nov. 7 general election, according to unofficial primary election totals released by the auditor’s office Tuesday night.

The next count will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 26 percent of the 105,045 ballots were counted with an estimated 600 left to count. Ballots mailed on election day will be counted before the vote is certified Aug. 15.

Donovan and Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, while Boonstra and Byrd will face off in District 3, Foothills. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.

If Donovan, who holds the current District 1, position B, is elected to the new district, the council would appoint a replacement for the two years remaining on his term in the old district.

In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will likely face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat. Jean Layton is less than 3 percentage points behind Bostrom in the top-two primary.

For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2.

The port continues to use the old County Council districts, with one commissioner in each of three districts. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.

Unofficial results at 8:40 p.m.

County Council, District 2

Daniel Collick

1,427

19%

Todd Donovan

4,009

53%

Amy Glasser

2,063

28%

County Council, District 3

Rebecca Boonstra

2,651

38%

Tyler Byrd

2,346

34%

Cliff Langley

1,922

28%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1

Nicholas Kunkel

1,103

9%

Dan Robbins

4,103

33%

Michael Alvarez Shepard

7,280

58%

Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2

Ken Bell

5,038

48%

Doug Karlberg

1,854

18%

Barry Wenger

3,659

35%

Bellingham Council, At-Large

Eric Bostrom

2,723

18%

Jean Layton

2,342

16%

Roxanne Murphy

9,721

66%

Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7

Barrie E. Hull

115

12%

Harry Robinson

423

43%

Alicia Rule

441

45%

Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2

Jeannie Castro

450

30%

Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas

633

43%

Rob Horgen

405

27%

Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2

Rebecca Cayen

46

47%

Todd W. Schaefer

21

22%

Robert Vandenhaak

30

31%

