Primary results are in, here’s who is on the Nov. 7 ballot in Whatcom County

Liberals Todd Donovan and Amy Glasser will face off for one Whatcom County Council district and Rebecca Boonstra will face Tyler Byrd in another in the Nov. 7 general election, according to unofficial primary election totals released by the auditor’s office Tuesday night.
The next count will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
About 26 percent of the 105,045 ballots were counted with an estimated 600 left to count. Ballots mailed on election day will be counted before the vote is certified Aug. 15.
Donovan and Glasser will face off in County Council District 2, North Bellingham, while Boonstra and Byrd will face off in District 3, Foothills. Only voters who live in the district will elect district representatives.
If Donovan, who holds the current District 1, position B, is elected to the new district, the council would appoint a replacement for the two years remaining on his term in the old district.
In Bellingham, incumbent Roxanne Murphy will likely face Eric Bostrom for the City Council at-large seat. Jean Layton is less than 3 percentage points behind Bostrom in the top-two primary.
For Port Commission, incumbent Dan Robbins will face Michael Shepard for District 1. Ken Bell will face Barry Wenger for District 2.
The port continues to use the old County Council districts, with one commissioner in each of three districts. Voters in all districts will elect candidates in the general election.
Unofficial results at 8:40 p.m.
County Council, District 2
Daniel Collick
1,427
19%
Todd Donovan
4,009
53%
Amy Glasser
2,063
28%
County Council, District 3
Rebecca Boonstra
2,651
38%
Tyler Byrd
2,346
34%
Cliff Langley
1,922
28%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 1
Nicholas Kunkel
1,103
9%
Dan Robbins
4,103
33%
Michael Alvarez Shepard
7,280
58%
Port of Bellingham Commissioner, District 2
Ken Bell
5,038
48%
Doug Karlberg
1,854
18%
Barry Wenger
3,659
35%
Bellingham Council, At-Large
Eric Bostrom
2,723
18%
Jean Layton
2,342
16%
Roxanne Murphy
9,721
66%
Blaine Council, At-Large Position 7
Barrie E. Hull
115
12%
Harry Robinson
423
43%
Alicia Rule
441
45%
Meridian S.D. 505 Director, District 2
Jeannie Castro
450
30%
Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas
633
43%
Rob Horgen
405
27%
Water District 13 Commissioner, Position 2
Rebecca Cayen
46
47%
Todd W. Schaefer
21
22%
Robert Vandenhaak
30
31%
Comments