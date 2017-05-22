Looking to serve? You still can file for office in several Whatcom County districts

The final map of Whatcom County Council voting districts was approved by the Districting Committee in 2016. Voters changed council districts from three to five in 2015. District No. 1 is South Bellingham, No. 2 is North Bellingham, No. 3 is Foothills, No. 4 is Farmlands and No. 5 is Coastal. Whatcom County Districting Committee Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald