Looking to serve? You still can file for office in several Whatcom County districts

Several water, cemetery, recreation and other districts around Whatcom County are still looking for people to stand for election Nov. 7.
The Whatcom County Auditor has announced a special three-day filing period for offices in which no candidate filed during the official filing week, which ended May 19.
Those interested in running for these offices can file Wednesday, May 24 - Friday, May 26:
▪ City of Everson Council Position 5;
▪ Samish Water District Commissioner Position 2;
▪ Acme Water District Commissioner Positions 1, 2, 3;
▪ Cemetery District 1 Commissioner Position 2;
▪ Cemetery District 2 Commissioner Position 1;
▪ Cemetery District 2 Commissioner Position 2;
▪ Cemetery District 4 Commissioner Position 2;
▪ Cemetery District 8 Commissioner Position 1;
▪ Cemetery District 11 Commissioner Position 2;
▪ Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District Commissioners Position 1 and 4;
▪ Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 4.
Declarations of candidacy can be filed online at whatcomcounty.us/auditor from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Declarations also can be filed in person at the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103, Bellingham from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.
For information contact Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein at 360-778-5105.
Voter information
The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, http://www.whatcomcounty.us/1728/Voters, has links to help you register to vote, get a ballot, find a ballot drop box and check if your ballot has been received.
Some dates to remember about the 2017 elections:
- Last last day to register to vote or change your address online at myvote.wa.gov for the primary election is July 3.
- Primary ballots will be mailed July 12.
- Primary election is Aug. 1.
- General election ballots will be mailed Oct. 18.
- Last day to register to vote is Oct. 30. After Oct. 9 registration must be done in person at the auditor’s office, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103, Bellingham.
- General election is Nov. 7.
Comments