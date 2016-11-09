In new count, Whatcom EMS levy still failing by razor margin

A levy on the ballot to better fund ambulance service in Whatcom County lost ground by a few dozen votes Wednesday, as ballots trickled in on the second day of counting.
As of Wednesday evening, the “yes” vote led 53,471 to 36,075. Sixty percent of the vote is needed for the levy to pass, however.
So with 59.71 percent voting in favor, it’s failing by less than 260 votes. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted.
The countywide EMS levy would raise property taxes by 29.5 cents per $1,000 of value, or about an extra quarter per day for those who own homes worth $300,000.
Proponents say Whatcom County needs the things this new tax would pay for: a fifth ambulance staffed by paramedics, an administrator to run the EMS system, and about $10 million in reserves. By the end of this year reserves for the local Advanced Life Support system will have dwindled under $300,000.
Opponents counter that the research on how to spend the money is still incomplete, and that the current ambulance service is already good.
The levy would expire in six years.
The first ballot count Tuesday night came in as about as close as it gets: failing by two votes, with over 70,000 votes cast. A second count later in the night widened the gap, with the measure failing by close to 180 votes.
