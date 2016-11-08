Election 2016: Bellingham School District will overhaul fleet of buses as levy gets easy approval

A levy to fund an overhaul of the Bellingham School District’s fleet of buses is passing, according early election results from the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office.
About 71 percent of voters have approved the levy, with 26,551 yes votes to 10,877 no votes, according to results at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The levy will bring $4.4 million to the district, split evenly over 2017 and 2018, to buy 36 new buses to replace 22 old ones and add 14 more. The district now has 69 buses, Superintendent Greg Baker said in June, and more than half of them have logged more than 200,000 miles.
The levy costs 17 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for the first year and 18 cents for the second year. The levy adds about $51 a year in property taxes for homeowners whose houses are valued at $300,000.
