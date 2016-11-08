Election 2016: Whatcom’s EMS levy too close to call in early ballot tally

A levy to better fund paramedic service in Whatcom County had 60 percent of the vote – exactly the amount needed to pass – in early ballot counts Tuesday.
As of 8:30 p.m., the “yes” vote was leading by a count of 43,857 to 29,240. Sixty percent is needed for the levy to win voter approval.
Proponents of the emergency medical services levy, or the county’s Proposition No. 1, say the property tax of 29.5 cents per $1,000 of value would:
▪ Add a fifth ambulance staffed by paramedics for Whatcom County.
▪ Cover the salary of a new administrator to oversee the system.
▪ Build up about $10 million in reserves by the time the levy expires in six years. This year, the county had to dig into reserves to cover a $1 million shortfall, and by the end of the year, the funds will sink to an estimated $300,000.
Opponents counter that the ambulance system is already good, and that officials want to raise taxes before finishing the research on how to spend the money. Also, they argue that the data, in a report made by those in favor of the levy, does not support the need for a fifth ambulance.
The levy would be a new tax. It’s almost entirely related to funding advanced life support services, the 911 calls for the most life-threatening medical emergencies. Local fire districts provide their own basic life support services with their own tax situation.
Paramedic responses in Whatcom County are paid for through four streams of revenue this year: user fees covered $2.5 million, a local sales tax brought in $2.3 million, and the general funds of Whatcom County and Bellingham paid for $2.5 million.
Passage of the levy would eliminate the general fund contributions. Those in support say that makes it a more stable source of revenue.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
