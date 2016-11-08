Herald sign lights up for 2016

The neon sign atop the iconic Herald Building in downtown Bellingham, Wash. is lit up in red, white and blue on Election Night, Nov. 8, 2016.
Crime

Whatcom prosecutor reads probable cause in Everson shooting

An Everson-area man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after he reportedly shot two men in a botched drug deal Saturday, Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran said. Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, had intended to buy cocaine and Xanax pills from one of the men, McEachran told Martha Gross, a Whatcom County Superior Court commissioner, in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 hearing.

Local

Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Local

Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

A near-record rainfall in October swelled the Nooksack River, making for a spectacular fall show Sunday at Nooksack Falls, where the Middle Fork drops 88 feet into a rock canyon northeast of Bellingham, Wash.

