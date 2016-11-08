Herald sign lights up for 2016

An Everson-area man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after he reportedly shot two men in a botched drug deal Saturday, Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran said. Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, had intended to buy cocaine and Xanax pills from one of the men, McEachran told Martha Gross, a Whatcom County Superior Court commissioner, in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 hearing.
Balmy fall weather continued in Bellingham, Washington as the record high temperature of 63 degrees for November 8, set in 2008, fell by 10:05 a.m. By 11 a.m. the temperature reached 72, according to the National Weather Service.
Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.
In the past year and a half, American voters have been presented with historic surprises and scandals from their presidential nominees. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's promises of "making America great again" and being "stronger together" have paved the 2016 campaign trail to the White House in an unprecedented way. Watch the journey in 4 minutes.
A near-record rainfall in October swelled the Nooksack River, making for a spectacular fall show Sunday at Nooksack Falls, where the Middle Fork drops 88 feet into a rock canyon northeast of Bellingham, Wash.