Photos from Election Night 2016 in Whatcom County

Susan Renaue of Missoula, Mont., models her patriotic garb during the Whatcom County Republicans’ Election Night party at American Legion Post 7 on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, in Bellingham, Wash. Reneau, who is visiting her mom in Bellingham, said she wore the outfit while serving an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention this summer. She said the hat is being given to the Smithsonian Institution.
Adam Rogers, left, of Vancouver, B.C., and Alex Smith of Chillawack, B.C. watch with anticipation as the results roll in TV during the Whatcom County Republicans’ Election Night party at American Legion Post 7 on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, in Bellingham, Wash. The two said they are Canadians for Donald Trump.
State Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, and Laurel Cook watch election results during the Whatcom County Democrats’ Election Night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham, Wash.
Charlie Crabtree of Bellingham monitors news feeds during the Whatcom County Republicans’ Election Night party at American Legion Post 7 on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, in Bellingham, Wash. Crabtree is chairman of the Whatcom Republicans.
Donald Trump supporters gather at the Whatcom County Republicans’ Election Night party at American Legion Post 7 on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, in Bellingham, Wash.
Karne Bills of Langley, B.C., cheers when CNN calls the state of Texas for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Whatcom County Republicans’ Election Night party at American Legion Post 7 on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, in Bellingham, Wash. Bills is originally from Las Vegas, Nev., but moved to B.C. where she holds dual citizenship. “I came down here to give support to my fellow citizens,” Bills said.
Catherine Chambers, left, head of the Whatcom County Democrats, and Bryna Sweeney pose with a cutout of Hillary Clinton during an Election Night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham, Wash. The two women wore white in honor of suffragettes.
State Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, takes a selfie with Laurel and Hull Cook during the Whatcom County Democrats’ Election Night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham, Wash.
Hillary Clinton supporters react as TV forecasters predicted Clinton win the vote in Virginia during the Whatcom County Democrats’ Election Night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham, Wash.
Hillary Clinton supporters watch election results during the Whatcom County Democrats’ Election Night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham, Wash.
