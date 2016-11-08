Unusual election drop boxes at WWU are legitimate

Notice two different-looking ballot drop boxes on Western Washington University’s campus this morning? They’re legitimate.
Because of the high turnout expected for today’s election, the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office approved two additional drop boxes for campus, which are being staffed until ballots have to be turned in by 8 p.m.
“In addition to the permanent box – we’re emptying it every 2 hours, it’s filling up very fast – they’ve got two additional boxes,” said Diana Bradrick, chief deputy auditor for Whatcom County. “We sealed them and we will bring those in tonight.”
Volunteers Henry Pollet and Josie Ellison were sworn in by the auditor’s office to supervise the two black boxes, which were in front of Arntzen Hall for the first part of the day.
Things were mostly going smoothly, but Tuesday afternoon somebody thought the boxes might not be run with good intentions and called university police.
“We’re happy it happened,” Pollet said by phone. “Better somebody called and we’re okay, than nobody called and it wasn’t.”
Pollet is the representation and engagement programs director for the WWU associated students.
Around 2 p.m., Pollet and Ellison moved the boxes into the fifth floor of Viking Union.
The normal WWU drop box is located outside of Viking Union on High Street, and election workers are collecting ballots from that location every few hours Tuesday, Bradrick said.
Samantha Wohlfeil: 360-715-2274, @SAWohlfeil
