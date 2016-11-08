Unusual election drop boxes at WWU are legitimate

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals Pause

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

0:46 5 facts about the Bellingham School bus levy

1:43 2016 Cheerfest showcases Whatcom cheer and dance team routines

0:23 Deer strolls through Fairhaven

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals