The Bellingham Herald’s 2016 election guide

October 31, 2016 1:41 PM

Getting ready to fill our your ballot? Here are links to our coverage of candidates and issues on the Nov. 8, 2016, ballot.

This post will be updated as more stories or recommendations are posted.

State and local candidates, initiatives

Governor: Jay Inslee and Bill Bryant

State House of Representatives, District 42, Pos. 1: Luanne VanWerven and Sharlaine LeClair

State House of Representatives, District 42, Pos. 2: Vincent Buys and Tracy Atwood

Initiative 433: To raise the hourly minimum wage

Iniative 735: To back a federal constitutional amendment that says political contributions belong to people, not corporations

Initative 1491: Would allow “extreme risk” protection orders to temporarily suspend a person’s access to firearms

Initiative 1501: Would increase penalties for those who steal the identities of seniors and other vulnerable adults

Local measures

City of Bellingham Greenways IV: Tax levy to pay for parks, trails

Whatcom County Emergency Medical Services: Tax levy to pay for a fifth ambulance, administrator

Bellingham School District Bus Levy: Tax levy to buy new school buses

Point Roberts Parks and Rec District 1: A one-time tax levy to help pay for a new library

Columbia Valley Parks & Rec: Create new tax district

