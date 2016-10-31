The Bellingham Herald’s 2016 election guide

Getting ready to fill our your ballot? Here are links to our coverage of candidates and issues on the Nov. 8, 2016, ballot.
This post will be updated as more stories or recommendations are posted.
State and local candidates, initiatives
Governor: Jay Inslee and Bill Bryant
State House of Representatives, District 42, Pos. 1: Luanne VanWerven and Sharlaine LeClair
State House of Representatives, District 42, Pos. 2: Vincent Buys and Tracy Atwood
Initiative 433: To raise the hourly minimum wage
Iniative 735: To back a federal constitutional amendment that says political contributions belong to people, not corporations
Initative 1491: Would allow “extreme risk” protection orders to temporarily suspend a person’s access to firearms
Initiative 1501: Would increase penalties for those who steal the identities of seniors and other vulnerable adults
Local measures
City of Bellingham Greenways IV: Tax levy to pay for parks, trails
Whatcom County Emergency Medical Services: Tax levy to pay for a fifth ambulance, administrator
Bellingham School District Bus Levy: Tax levy to buy new school buses
Point Roberts Parks and Rec District 1: A one-time tax levy to help pay for a new library
Columbia Valley Parks & Rec: Create new tax district
