Monday is your last chance to register to vote in November election

You may be more concerned about your Halloween costume, but Monday is also an important day for the Nov. 8 general election.
Monday is the last day to register to vote in Washington state for next Tuesday’s election.
The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, located in the courthouse at 311 Grand Ave. in Bellingham, is open until 4:30 p.m.
Ballots must be returned to an official drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to be counted, or be postmarked by that date.
Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein also said the election office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to give registered voters a chance to get a ballot if they never received one, a replacement ballot if they lost or damaged theirs, or to pick up a local voters’ pamphlet.
Voters are encouraged to deposit their ballot postage-free in one of the 15 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Comments