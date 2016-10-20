Record number of voters register in Washington state

Perhaps it’s the heated and controversial presidential election cycle that’s driving the numbers, but Washington state residents have been registering to vote in record numbers this year.
The secretary of state's office said 27,601 people registered to vote at MyVote.wa.gov on Monday, Oct. 10. That broke the record set the previous day, when 23,167 people signed up.
In Whatcom County, 1,435 residents have registered to vote since Oct. 8, according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office.
Whatcom County has 137,855 active registered voters and 13,298 inactive registered voters as of Oct. 17. That’s 5,215 more voters than were registered on May 24 for the state’s presidential primary and 12,093 more than the 2012 general election, when the voter turnout was 83.5 percent, according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office.
The same database indicated that there was a 87.9 percent voter turnout in 2008, 86.2 percent in 2004 and 75.9 percent in 2000.
The voter registration deadlines for both online and mail registration has passed, but you can still register in person until Oct. 31. The 18-day voting period begins Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 8.
Here’s the voter breakdown as of Oct. 17:
City
Registered voters
Total population
Percentage registered
Bellingham
Lynden
Ferndale
Blaine
Everson
Nooksack
Sumas
54,407
9,027
7,719
3,404
1,295
853
752
85,146
13,517
12,710
5,056
2,565
1,000
1,348
63.89
66.78
60.73
67.33
50.49
85.3
55.79
While all city voter registration numbers in Whatcom County are largely based on the city populations and age range of the populations, all cities except Everson (50.49 percent) and Nooksack (85.3 percent) have about 60 percent of their population registered to vote.
Sources: Washington Secretary of State’s Office, U.S. Census Bureau, city-data.com, Whatcom County Auditor’s Office
