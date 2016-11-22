Trump said gay marriage is settled law. Opponents hope he’s wrong

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

2:48 Chris Petersen recaps Washington's win over Arizona State

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey