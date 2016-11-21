Donald Trump to meet with Bernie Sanders supporter Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard is willing to go out on a limb.
The Democratic U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii was one of the first Democrats to support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and now she is one of the first Democrats to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.
Gabbard met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Monday morning, but Trump spokesman Jason Miller said it was “premature” to discuss Gabbard’s potential role in the Trump administration.
She is a noted opponent of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, and was part of a rally on Capitol Hill on Saturday to protest the deal that is supported by Barack Obama.
The TPP is dead. This is what's possible when we the people rise up, speak out, and fight for the people and our planet. #NoTPP pic.twitter.com/P5HFq9ag7c— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 19, 2016
Trump also opposes the TPP.
Stephen Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, reportedly likes Gabbard because of her stance on guns, refugees and Islamic extremism along with her ability to invoke strong anti-establishment populist sentiment on the left.
Gabbard did not join the majority of her Democratic colleagues in the House by co-sponsoring gun control legislation this summer. She was one of 47 Democrats who voted in favor of a Republican-sponsored bill that requires refugees from Iraq and Syria to receive background checks from the FBI.
Her district is geographically diverse and rural, it includes all of Hawaii except for Honolulu and some of its suburbs.
Last week, 169 Democrats signed a letter condemning Bannon’s appointment by Trump – but Gabbard was not among the signers.
Gabbard, who voted for Hillary Clinton, was a write-in candidate for vice president among dissenting backers of Sanders who refused to vote for Clinton or Trump.
The Democrat was elected to the Hawaii legislature at age 21 and stepped down from her post to serve two tours of duty in Iraq. Gabbard worked in local politics after leaving active duty and is in her second term in Congress. She is one of two female veterans to serve in Congress and is the first Hindu member.
Gabbard resigned from the Democratic National Committee in protest of Clinton’s foreign policy stance to support Sanders.
A request for comment from Gabbard’s Washington office was not immediately returned.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
