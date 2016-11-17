Rick Perry is being considered for Secretary of Energy, a position he wanted to eliminate

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic

1:28 One day at a time

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed