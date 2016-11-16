The biggest critic of Trump’s possible picks for Secretary of State isn’t a Democrat

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham Pause

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

1:19 See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store