Voters pleased with the Obama-Trump harmony, but don’t expect it to last

One week into the presidential transition period, voters are giving mixed signals about their feelings as the Donald Trump era approaches.
A new Rasmussen survey found that nearly two-thirds of the respondents were pleased with the gracious and welcoming attitude that President Barack Obama has displayed toward the Republican president-elect.
Their meeting last week was a sharp contrast to the grenade-fest that each has engaged in. Trump, for years, questioned Obama’s citizenship and called him the worst president ever. Obama on the campaign trail said that Trump was not qualified to sit in the Oval Office.
Yet likely voters in the survey also said they don’t expect the rose petals to continue.
Rasmussen also found that while more than half of the likely voters in the survey – 58 percent – believe that it’s important for Democrats to work with a President Trump, nearly two-thirds – 64 percent – think the party needs to stand up for what it believes.
The survey noted that those numbers are similar to how Republicans felt, versus all voters, after Obama was elected in 2008.
A Rasmussen survey on Monday found that just a third of likely voters felt that the country was headed in the right direction. Respondents were polled over five days, two of which occurred after the the Nov. 8 election.
Those results are similar to a Gallup survey five days before the election that found that only 37 percent was satisfied with the way things were going.
