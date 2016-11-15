House Republicans unanimously pick Paul Ryan to be speaker again

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

2:10 Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England