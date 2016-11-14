Your vote in Texas isn’t worth as much as in some other states

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans Pause

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict