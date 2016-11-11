NBA coach is ‘sick to my stomach’ over Trump’s victory

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer) Pause

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy

1:30 First Lady Michelle Obama and the Cavaliers surprise veterans

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016