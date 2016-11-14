Washington insiders love a winner – even if he’s Donald Trump

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans Pause

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:07 Crews practice oil spill recovery on Nooksack River

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team