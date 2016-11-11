The right cheers Pence’s growing role: ‘This isn’t Donald’s world, it’s Mike’s’

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood Pause

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:55 Anti-Trump protesters in NYC and Seattle

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief