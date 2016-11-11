As if the Democrats hadn’t suffered enough, a Senate leadership fight may be brewing

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood Pause

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers