Clinton won’t be America’s first female president. So who will?

1:11 Rick Larsen rallies Whatcom Democrats, gets heckled by Standing Rock protesters Pause

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back