Liberal groups vow all-out war with Trump over women’s health, climate change, civil liberties

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:44 Whatcom County Republicans celebrate on Election Night

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

3:30 Speaker Paul Ryan pledges to work side-by-side with Trump

0:12 Shooting leaves two polling places on lockdown

1:22 Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team