‘This was a white lash’: How some people are feeling this morning

0:13 Herald sign lights up for 2016 Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning