Trump vows to unify a deeply divided nation

0:13 Herald sign lights up for 2016 Pause

1:11 Rick Larsen rallies Whatcom Democrats, gets heckled by Standing Rock protesters

3:00 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:35 Whatcom Democrats react to election results

0:27 Why a voting hack favors Russia

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals

1:04 Watch as new letters are lifted into place for the sign atop the Herald Building