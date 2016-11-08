Elections 2016

November 8, 2016 5:23 PM

Someone donated a $7,000 cake of Donald Trump’s head to his election party

By Kate Irby

It was a cake in the shape of Donald Trump’s head, and it immediately raised a lot of questions.

It was wheeled to the New York Hilton, the site of Trump’s election night party, on Tuesday afternoon, where multiple reporters caught the bust on camera. The two people wheeling it paused – apparently to answer questions from the media – and then seemed to be led to another entrance by security.

Many news outlets reported originally that the cake had been denied access, but the cake eventually showed up at the party on election night.

ABC tweeted after a “cake press conference” that the people wheeling the cake said it took 50 hours to make and cost $7,000. ABC also reported that the cake was donated, but it’s unclear if the bakers donated the cake or someone else paid for it.

Regardless, Twitter users had some fun with the cake, which had a decidedly glum expression.

There was a similar cake made of Hillary Clinton, though her cake bust did not attract the same type of attention. It’s unclear where that cake ended up, though Clinton’s election night party is also in New York City.

