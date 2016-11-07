Despite Trump’s claim, most voters don’t think election is rigged

America isn’t buying Donald Trump’s talk about Tuesday’s presidential election being rigged, a new poll finds.
In fact, 92 percent of likely voters who think Trump will win Tuesday believe he’ll do so fair and square while only 4 percent say he’ll benefit from a rigged system, according to the Monmouth University poll.
Eighty-four percent of those who think Hillary Clinton will win say she’ll prevail in a fair process while 11 percent believe she’ll win mainly because the system is rigged, the poll says.
“A very small number of voters anticipate a rigged election despite all the buzz about this being a concern,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth Polling Institute.
Trump has repeatedly complained that the election system is rigged against him – from how convention delegates were rewarded during the Republican primaries to the prospect of voter fraud in cities like Philadelphia and Chicago.
Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016
“You’ve been watching what’s going – folks, the system is rigged. It’s rigged, OK? The system is rigged,” Trump said at a rally Monday in Sarasota, Florida. “At least we know it, and people in this country, I think because of us, have never known it so obviously as they do now. The system is totally rigged.”
But many Republican officials – from secretaries of state, who oversee elections, to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. – have rejected Trump’s claim.
“Our democracy relies on confidence in election results, and the speaker is fully confident the states will carry out this election with integrity,” Ryan spokesperson AshLee Strong said in October.
