What record early vote turnout means for Trump and Clinton

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County