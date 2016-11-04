There is a huge amount of money pouring into the NC race that could decide the Senate

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

0:51 Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission will open new shelter

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line