Another batch of Clinton emails is released, with still more to come

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree