This Washington state sheriff is selling pot to East Coast voters

0:50 Evangelicals under siege Pause

3:03 Donald Trump and the evangelical vote

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line