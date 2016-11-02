Comey should release new Clinton email documents once vetted: Ryan

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton Pause

1:20 Johnson: "If there ever was a moment for the third party...it's now"

1:36 For Sanders fans, Bill Clinton represents part of what's wrong with the Democratic party

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

2:07 Philadelphia's anti-establishment past sets tone for the DNC

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:31 How to check your ballot status