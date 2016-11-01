This election could shatter more than one glass ceiling

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum