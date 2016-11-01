Rep. Trey Gowdy explains why the FBI director told Congress about the newly found Clinton emails

0:40 Donald Trump says he'll accept election results on one condition Pause

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

2:28 Supporters at Kinston rally explain why Trump is their candidate

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:31 How to check your ballot status