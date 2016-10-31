Clinton’s No. 1 surrogate won’t criticize Comey

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy Pause

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:59 Halloween by the numbers

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016