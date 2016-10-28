Biden rules out spot in possible Clinton administration

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham Pause

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County