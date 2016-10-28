Elections 2016

October 28, 2016 1:36 PM

Trump predicted Anthony Weiner would be trouble for Clinton back in August

By Greg Hadley

In a statement released Aug. 29, in the wake of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s announcement that she was divorcing her disgraced husband Anthony Weiner, Donald Trump said he worried that Weiner was in “such close proximity” to Clinton and could potentially have access to classified information.

That statement is being revisited by many Friday in the wake of media reports that the FBI’s new investigation into Clinton’s emails originated from a separate investigation into Weiner and a sexting scandal in which he sent illicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, per the New York Times.

Two days later, Trump tweeted that Weiner was a “perv sleazebag” and that Abedin, as his wife, was a “major security risk as a collector of info.”

Weiner was forced to resign from Congress in 2011 over a previous sexting scandal, and in August it was revealed that he had sent suggestive photos to a woman while in bed with his child.

