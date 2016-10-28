Trump predicted Anthony Weiner would be trouble for Clinton back in August

In a statement released Aug. 29, in the wake of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s announcement that she was divorcing her disgraced husband Anthony Weiner, Donald Trump said he worried that Weiner was in “such close proximity” to Clinton and could potentially have access to classified information.
Here's Trump on August 29th, speculating Weiner could be a security risk for Clinton's handling of classified information: pic.twitter.com/jCMJ9zsT2z— DJ Judd (@juddzeez) October 28, 2016
That statement is being revisited by many Friday in the wake of media reports that the FBI’s new investigation into Clinton’s emails originated from a separate investigation into Weiner and a sexting scandal in which he sent illicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, per the New York Times.
Two days later, Trump tweeted that Weiner was a “perv sleazebag” and that Abedin, as his wife, was a “major security risk as a collector of info.”
Huma Abedin, the top aide to Hillary Clinton and the wife of perv sleazebag Anthony Wiener, was a major security risk as a collector of info— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2015
Weiner was forced to resign from Congress in 2011 over a previous sexting scandal, and in August it was revealed that he had sent suggestive photos to a woman while in bed with his child.
