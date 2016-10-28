Woman ‘surprised’ to find Donald Trump Jr. was the one who helped push her car

Donald Trump Jr. was traveling between campaign events Thursday when his car was delayed by another motorist, whose car had stalled ahead of them.
The eldest Trump son reacted in a different way than Tyler Bowyer, chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Party, was used to.
“I’ve been around a lot of politicians. Most would just freak out or go around,” Bowyer told the Arizona Republic. “But Don Jr. ... before you can blink, he’s out there pushing the car.”
Bowyer took a video of Trump Jr. and two other men pushing the Chevy Impala out of the street and posted it to Facebook and Twitter. It has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook and retweeted nearly 5,000 times on Twitter.
This is why I'm voting Trump! @DonaldJTrumpJr helping push a ladies car off the road in 101 degree heat in Arizona after a rally today #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ngp1ZhS8Wm— Tyler Bowyer (@conservatyler) October 27, 2016
“This just happened in Mesa and this is why I’m voting for (Donald) Trump. We were on our way from a rally to another event and Donald Trump Jr. hopped out first to help push this ladies car off the road, get some water and call for help,” Bowyer wrote on Facebook. “On the way back from the rally and filmed the whole thing! Needless to say, she was pretty surprised to find out it was Donald Trump Jr pushing her car.”
Bowyer said the group also gave the woman every water bottle they had so she wouldn’t get dehydrated while waiting for help. The temperature around Phoenix reached 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.
“She was just stunned. She was taken aback,” Bowyer said. “She was like, ‘Man, I have to be able to tell people about this.’ So we made him get out and take a picture. And that was it.”
Bowyer said the woman didn’t indicate whether she was a Trump supporter.
