Hillary Clinton announces her plans for election night, and they include a glass ceiling

1:49 Supporters serenade Clinton with 'Happy Birthday,' Trump sees the signs - Election Rewind Pause

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:56 Five facts about the Greenways IV levy

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:38 Head coach Pete Carroll gushes about heart, character of Seahawks' defense

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016