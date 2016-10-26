As people say they’d love to vote online, hoax in Pennsylvania says they already can

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails Pause

0:42 Whatcom County salmon tours

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

3:42 WATCH: National Guard assists first responders on Vashon Island

1:46 WATCH: Massive earthquake drill hits military outpost

1:23 VIDEO: Fox Island emergency preparation