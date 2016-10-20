Watch highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.
Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg McClatchy

Elections 2016

VP candidates' one shot at debate is testy and defensive

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Elections 2016

Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of election day.

Elections 2016

Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.

Elections 2016

Kaine taunts Trump on tax returns - Election Rewind

Sen. Tim Kaine told a Manchester, N.H. crowd Saturday that unlike Donald Trump, even Richard Nixon released his tax returns. Both Hillary Clinton and her running mate publicly released their tax returns on Friday. Trump, during a rally in Fairfield, Conn. on Saturday, lashed out against he media, saying he’s not running against Clinton but instead against the fourth estate.

Elections 2016

Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

Sen. Bernie Sanders surprised the Washington state delegation with a visit to their breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 27. He stopped by the meeting at the Sheraton Hotel at Society Hill to keep delegates “focused on the real issues,” Sanders said, after the Washington delegation may have started the DNC walk-out protest Tuesday evening. The protest was lead by Sanders delegates in response to Hillary Clinton officially receiving the Democratic nomination for president.

Editor's Choice Videos