Controversial Trump White House adviser Sebastian Gorka out at White House

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

August 25, 2017 05:46 PM

UPDATED August 29, 2017 08:19 AM

Sebastian Gorka, an adviser to President Donald Trump, is no longer working at the White House, according to multiple reports.

The Federalist reported that Gorka resigned, expressing unhappiness with the current direction of Trump’s administration.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote, according to The Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

Gorka had previously worked under the leadership of Steve Bannon at far-right media outlet Breitbart as an international news editor.

CNN and BuzzFeed News also initially reported that Gorka resigned. Later Friday evening, however, reports from other media outlets, including McClatchy, began to surface, stating that Gorka did not resign but did in fact no longer work at the White House.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

