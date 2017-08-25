President Trump pardons controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that he is pardoning controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of criminal contempt.
BREAKING: Pres. Trump grants presidential pardon to former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. https://t.co/c8WxE0jVsk pic.twitter.com/H8kwTTtos7— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 26, 2017
In a statement, Trump called Arpaio a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon and said his life exemplifies “selfless public service.”
On July 31, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court after he was deemed to have deliberately ignored a federal judge’s order to stop detaining people solely on the belief that they were in the country illegally, per USA Today. Arpaio, the sheriff of Mericopa County, Arizona, and his deputies continued to do so for 17 months after the judge’s order, in a move that many accused of being racial profiling.
The White House statement Friday did not mention Arpaio’s conviction, merely saying that he “continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration” while sheriff.
Arpaio’s hard-line stance on immigration matched up well with Trump’s rhetoric on immigration and proposal to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and Arpaio specifically cited immigration as a central issue when he endorsed Trump in January 2016, per CBS News.
On Tuesday, during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump hinted that he would pardon Arpaio, saying he would be “just fine.”
“I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy,” the president said, after asking, “Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?”
Arpaio had been facing sentencing in October, per the Washington Post. He faced up to six months in prison.
Arpaio is Trump’s first presidential pardon. His predecessor, Barack Obama, pardoned 212 people during his time in office, with his first pardon coming in December 2010, a little less than two years after he took office. Trump’s pardon is the earliest for any president since George H.W. Bush in 1989.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.
