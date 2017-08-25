Mary Altaffer AP
Mary Altaffer AP

Politics & Government

President Trump pardons controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

August 25, 2017 5:10 PM

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that he is pardoning controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of criminal contempt.

In a statement, Trump called Arpaio a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon and said his life exemplifies “selfless public service.”

On July 31, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court after he was deemed to have deliberately ignored a federal judge’s order to stop detaining people solely on the belief that they were in the country illegally, per USA Today. Arpaio, the sheriff of Mericopa County, Arizona, and his deputies continued to do so for 17 months after the judge’s order, in a move that many accused of being racial profiling.

The White House statement Friday did not mention Arpaio’s conviction, merely saying that he “continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration” while sheriff.

Arpaio’s hard-line stance on immigration matched up well with Trump’s rhetoric on immigration and proposal to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and Arpaio specifically cited immigration as a central issue when he endorsed Trump in January 2016, per CBS News.

On Tuesday, during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump hinted that he would pardon Arpaio, saying he would be “just fine.”

“I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy,” the president said, after asking, “Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?”

More Videos

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Pause
Video captures driver hitting police cruiser on I-5, fleeing scene 0:25

Video captures driver hitting police cruiser on I-5, fleeing scene

What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:16

What's inside of a 'rape kit?'

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 2:27

Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey

New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students 1:46

New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:01

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

Watch how the Blaine football team is building a brotherhood 2:02

Watch how the Blaine football team is building a brotherhood

OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017? 1:40

OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017?

Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury 1:34

Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury

  • Trump rallies base in Arizona

    President Trump made his case to his base during a rally in Phoenix, AZ on Aug. 22. He talked about immigration, border control, and attacked the media to an enthusiastic crowd.

Trump rallies base in Arizona

President Trump made his case to his base during a rally in Phoenix, AZ on Aug. 22. He talked about immigration, border control, and attacked the media to an enthusiastic crowd.

C-SPAN

Arpaio had been facing sentencing in October, per the Washington Post. He faced up to six months in prison.

Arpaio is Trump’s first presidential pardon. His predecessor, Barack Obama, pardoned 212 people during his time in office, with his first pardon coming in December 2010, a little less than two years after he took office. Trump’s pardon is the earliest for any president since George H.W. Bush in 1989.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona

View More Video